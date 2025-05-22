Cannes 2025: On Day 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan yet again proves why she is a veteran at the global event, PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back on the red carpet of the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival. With her commanding presence and a charm that can’t be missed, the Bollywood diva stunned yet again. This time, the Josh actress stole the show by appearing in a body-hugging black gown, proving no one can beat this Cannes veteran.

With yet another stunning look, B-town actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has raised the bar at Cannes 2025. Making heads turn at the event celebrating films and fashion, the diva arrived donning a shimmery black gown by celebrated Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta. Along with her bespoke dress, she carried a long cape which made her look drop-dead gorgeous.

According to the designer behind her laudable ensemble, Mrs. Bachchan walked in a custom GG couture. The designer stated that Aish is wearing the ‘Heiress of Clam’ creation, which has been imagined in a draped form with mind-boggling spiritual detail. Moreover, the gown that she is wearing is hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gaurav also shared that the Banarasi brocade cape enveloping the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress is inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita. Handwoven in Varanasi, the shloka means, “You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.”

Soon after Aishwarya’s second look from Cannes 2025 broke the internet, her fans couldn’t stop admiring her beauty. While many lauded how she took over the carpet with her royal presence, a user stated, “Oh goshhhh she’s the brand ambassador of Cannes now.”

Another fan also commented, “What a comeback. She is on fire.” Many were convinced that the beauty queen was born to be in Cannes.

On May 21, 2025, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress paid homage to her Indian roots and represented her country by gracefully draping a Manish Malhotra saree in ivory and gold. Many also thought that with her ‘sindoor bhari maang’, she shut down divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan.

