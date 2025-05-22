From spilling sass to startup strategies: 5 signs you are girl boss like Bhumi Pednekar’s Sophia in The Royals

Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, played by Bhumi Pednekar in The Royals, is a bold and smart young woman who starts from scratch and builds her own business empire. She’s confident, speaks her mind, and knows what she wants. Even though she’s surrounded by royalty and drama, Sophia stays true to herself. She’s strong, sassy, and always stands up for what’s right. Whether it’s handling tough business deals or emotional moments, she proves you can be powerful and kind at the same time.

Advertisement

5 signs that you are Sophia from The Royals

1. You’re a Self-Made Girl Boss

You don’t wait around for opportunities to come knocking, you take charge and create them yourself. Much like Sophia from The Royals, who didn’t just settle but boldly built her own hospitality ventures such as WorkPotato and Royal Airbnb, you’re forging your own path with relentless determination and ambition.

2. You Speak Your Mind, Fearlessly

Whether it’s speaking up in boardroom meetings, expressing your true feelings to the Maharaja, or closing important deals with clients, you never hold back. Just like Sophia, your boldness and fearless honesty are what make you stand out from the crowd.

3. You Don’t Let Anyone Define You

You don’t let anyone else define who you are. When the board chose to remove Sophia from her CEO position, she refused to back down. Instead, she made a strong comeback by organizing a impactful fashion charity show, showing the world that only she has the power to define her own value and identity.

Advertisement

4. You Handle Drama with Grace and Sass

Sophia handles drama with both grace and sass. From office chaos and funding struggles to the Royal BnB launch and her complicated love life with Maharaj Aviraaj, she navigates every challenge like a pro, always adding a touch of sass wherever she goes.

5. You Champion Other Women

You champion other women. Just like Sophia and her close friends Nikki and Keerthana, she doesn’t only focus on herself but is a true woman’s woman, always standing by her friends through thick and thin, no matter the challenges they face.

ALSO READ: The Royals vs Bridgerton: Why fans are rejecting comparison between Ishaan Khatter’s show and Jonathan Bailey-led hit series