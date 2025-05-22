Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 7: Soori's action drama fetches Rs 2 crore on Thursday, wraps 1st week on banger note
Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, wrapped its opening week at a staggering figure of Rs 17 crore.
Tamil action movie Maaman, led by Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is recording solid hold at the box office. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the movie has emerged as a clean Hit venture in its opening week itself despite releasing during a box office clash.
Bankrolled by Lark Studios, the action drama met with positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is fueling its box office. Opened with Rs 1.90 crore on Day 1, Maaman collected Rs 2.55 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 3.85 crore on Day 3, wrapping its first weekend at a strong figure of Rs 8.30 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
The Soori starrer continues its glorious run on the weekdays too and has recorded a phenomenal hold. With Rs 2.25 crore coming on its first Monday, it proved a bona fide success.
Maaman scored better numbers on the weekdays than on its opening day. Continuing the same streak, the movie added around Rs 2 crore today on its Day 7 and wrapped its first week at a solid figure of Rs 16.75 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. It is released along with Devil's Double Next Level, which is also holding up well.
Day-wise box office collections of Maaman are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 1.90 crore
|2
|Rs 2.55 crore
|3
|Rs 3.85 crore
|4
|Rs 2.25 crore
|5
|Rs 2.15 crore
|6
|Rs 2.05 crore
|7
|Rs 2.00 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 16.75 crore
Maaman in cinemas
Maaman is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.
