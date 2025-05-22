Devil's Double Next Level Tamil Nadu Box Office: Santhanam starrer holds strong, closes 1st week at Rs 15 crore

The Tamil movie Devil's Double Next Level, starring Santhanam in the lead role, is holding up well at the box office. Directed by S. Prem Anand, the action horror-comedy movie turned out to be a successful venture in its opening weekend itself, thanks to its superlative box office trends.

Debuted with Rs 3.10 crore, DD Next Level wrapped its opening weekend at a solid figure of Rs 9.65 crore gross. The movie further witnessed a decent hold on the weekdays. It grossed Rs 1.45 crore on its first Monday, followed by Rs 1.40 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.25 crore on Wednesday. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 1.20 crore on Wednesday, taking the total cume to Rs 14.95 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

The movie was released along with Maaman and started off on a better note but couldn't maintain the momentum on the weekdays. Though the Santhanam starrer has already emerged as a Clean Hit, the movie is likely to end up slightly behind Maaman's final cume. Let's see how both movies perform in their second weekend.

Day-wise box office collection of Devil's Double Next Level at the Tamil Nadu box office:

Day Gross Tamil Collection 1 Rs 3.10 crore 2 Rs 3.15 crore 3 Rs 3.40 crore 4 Rs 1.45 crore 5 Rs 1.40 crore 6 Rs 1.25 crore 7 Rs 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs 14.95 crore

Devil's Double Next Level in cinemas

Devil's Double Next Level is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

