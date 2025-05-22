Bhool Chuk Maaf Final Advance Booking: Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer sells 27,000 tickets in top national chains

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, is hitting the big screens in a couple of hours. The movie has recorded an impressive advance booking and is all set to open on a strong note.

Bhool Chuk Maaf sells 27,000 tickets in top multiplex chains for Day 1

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf sold over 27,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. This is a good pre-sales for a Rajkummar Rao movie. However, one must note that the makers have activated the Buy-One-Get-One offer for the opening day, in order to attract more audience.

Going by the impressive pre-sales, the movie is expected to have a good opening, however, a lot will depend on the walk-ins and spot bookings throughout the day. If the initial word-of-mouth comes in favour of the movie, the time-loop comedy drama will see an instant boost in its collections with evening and night shows. As of now, the film has a chance to debut with a good start of Rs 5 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie will face a clash with Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii. Though the movie doesn't have to worry about the rival releases, it has to prove its worth at the box office to emerge as a successful venture. Let's see if the movie can continue the successful streak of mid-sized Bollywood releases following Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Raid 2.

Advertisement

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

Bhool Chuk Maaf will be available in cinemas nearby from May 23rd onwards. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs 1.25 crore before running parallel to Bhool Chuk Maaf