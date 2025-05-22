Cannes 2025: We bet you can’t get over VIDEO of Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya’s alluring charm as they twin at prestigious film festival
A video of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya has gone viral on the internet from the second day of ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. Check it out as the mother-daughter duo twin in black.
After turning heads on the first day of the Cannes 2025, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is here yet again to break the internet. On the second day of her appearance, she left everyone enamored with her usual bewitching charm, accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya, as she came out in public.
A small video of Aishwarya Rai, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, has surfaced on the internet. The viral video making waves online shows the mother-daughter duo coming out of what appears to be their hotel. Being a loving daughter, Aaradhya was seen holding her mother's hand while the diva made her way towards her awaiting car.
Before leaving, Aish, being the diva she is, obliged the stationed paps with a gorgeous smile and a wave. She also left everyone floored with her appearance in a black gown with a white layer over it.
Watch video
Story under development...