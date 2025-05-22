'If someone goes through surgery...': Suniel Shetty breaks silence on reactions to his opinion on Athiya Shetty’s birthing choice

Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, delivered her first child with husband KL Rahul in March 2025. Months after the couple welcomed their baby girl Evaarah, the senior star gave a statement about Athiya's birthing choices, which didn't go well with a section of fans. Now, Suniel has reacted to the backlash by questioning, "If someone goes through surgery, wouldn't I know the outcome?"

While talking to MoneyControl, Suniel Shetty shared his two cents on the negative reaction he received for commenting on Athiya Shetty's normal delivery. During the conversation with the publication, the Hera Pheri actor stated that his comment had been blown out of proportion.

He went on to question, "Just tell me, if someone goes through surgery, wouldn't I know the outcome?" adding that in his earlier interview, he discussed the importance of a young father or man-to-be seeing his wife's delivery.

Shetty clarified that through that conversation, he wanted to highlight a woman's sacrifice that elevates he to a pedestal. "That's why Maa ko Devi ka darja diya jata hai (That's why mothers are considered goddess)— that's all I had said," he clarified.

Even though the Bollywood veteran thinks that his statement was misunderstood, he was quick to apologize to the people, especially the women, whom he unknowingly offended. The Border actor said, "So, to all individuals who were offended, even if I did not make the mistake, I will sincerely apologize to all the ladies out there because I honestly appreciate and revere them."

For those wondering what Suniel said in his last conversation, let us help you out. While talking to News 18, the Nadaaniyan actor stated that in a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, his daughter Athiya chose not to do that and had a natural delivery.

He recalled how every nurse and pediatrician in the hospital said it's unbelievable how she went through the whole process of giving birth to Evaarah. "That hit me as a father. I was like, 'Wow, she's ready!' Athiya was very, very strong to do that," Suniel had said. Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is waiting for the release of Kesari Veer.

