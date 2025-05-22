Housefull 5: Eagerly awaiting trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy-caper? Latest update is bound to leave you excited

Akshay Kumar is all set to delight fans with his upcoming comedy caper, Housefull 5. The promotional assets of the film, including teaser and energetic tracks, have already left fans excited about the movie. On the other hand, according to the latest report, putting an end to fans' wait, it is said to release next week on May 27, 2025.

Advertisement

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 intend to take the promotions to the next level 10 days prior to its release. A source informed the publication that a launch event is also being planned. It is expected to be attended by all the leading 19 actors of the film.

The insider noted how many had apprehensions about the idea of releasing the trailer close to the movie's release. However, he stated that all the assets have added to the buzz and assured that producer Sajid Nadiadwala realizes what he is doing.

He mentioned that the teaser of the film gave an idea to the audiences about Housefull 5 being a multi-starrer film set on a cruise, and the plot takes a twist after a murder takes place in the middle of the sea.

Meanwhile, both the songs, Laal Pari and Dil E Nadaan, reflect on scale and entertainment value. Now, the trailer is promised to bring out the biggest USP of the film – the humor quotient.

Advertisement

The source stated, "From May 27 until the release of the film, the makers plan to extensively promote the film. It'll be Housefull mania all over. This is the only series of Bollywood which has reached the fifth installment. Hence, the makers and the cast of the film are supremely excited and are confident that the film will be lapped up by the audience."

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 boasts of an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer. With story and screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has also produced the film, it is set to release on June 6, 2025.

Ahead of Housefull 5 release, which of these installments is your favorite? Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is set to release on June 6, 2025. Housefull Housefull 2 Housefull 3 Housefull 4

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3: After Paresh Rawal’s exit, Pankaj Tripathi gives FIRST REACTION to fans' demand of seeing him in Baburao’s role