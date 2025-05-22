Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 22: Sasikumar's heartwarming comedy-drama grosses Rs 80 lakh, crosses Rs 55 crore mark
Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar, has added Rs 80 lakh to the tally on its third Thursday in Tamil Nadu.
Directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family emerged as a blockbuster venture for the makers. The Tamil movie starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead continues its trailblazing run in the state. It performed exceptionally and smashed the lifetime cume of its rival release, Retro.
Debuted with Rs 2 crore on the International Workers' Day, Tourist Family has wrapped its third week on a solid note. The movie grossed around Rs 21 crore in its opening week in Tamil Nadu, followed by a strong Rs 24.90 crore in its second week. The movie further added Rs 9.15 crore in its third week, with Rs 80 lakh coming on Day 28. The three-week total cume of Tourist Family now stands at Rs 55.05 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
The movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run with a gross of around Rs 60 crore in its home turf. It will stick to the cinemas until Thug Life takes charge and grabs most of the screens.
Day-wise box office collections of Tourist Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3.00 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 1.30 crore
|17
|Rs 2.05 crore
|18
|Rs 2.25 crore
|19
|Rs 1 crore
|20
|Rs 0.90 crore
|21
|Rs 0.85 crore
|22
|Rs 0.80 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 55.05 crore (est.)
Tourist Family in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
