Who was Krishna Das? All about The Kapil Sharma Show's late photographer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Kapil Sharma Show's important team member, Krishna Das, popularly known as Das Dada, passed away recently. In his memory, Kapil Sharma's team shared a heartwarming post on social media, disclosing the news of his demise. By sharing the heartfelt moments of Das Dada, the team penned a long note in memory of the late ace photographer who has been in association with the show for many years. While many celebrities offered their condolences, fans were curious to know more about Mr Das.

Who is Krishna Das?

Krishna Das was The Kapil Sharma Show's associate photographer. He is popularly addressed as Das Dada.

Along with photography, Das had a soft corner for dancing as well. There were numerous times when he appeared on stage and shook his legs along with celebrities.

Krishna Das and his wife are parents to two children - a son and a daughter.

In 2019, Krishna Das was felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2018 for photography.

Take a look at Krishna Das' post here-

His last post on Instagram was with rapper Badshah.

When Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, Das Dada had shared his concern with them. He had revealed how he doesn't get the 'senior citizen' seats in the bus, as many don't consider him old. Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh had teased him for not acting old. He had then danced with Sonakshi and Huma.

Watch a glimpse of it here-

Due to his cheerful personality, Das had formed a good bond with celebrities. The news of his demise had shocked many, and several celebrities paid condolences.

Remembering Das Dada aka Krishna Das, Chandan Prabhakar, a pivotal part of The Kapil Sharma Show, exclusively shared his emotions with Pinkvilla upon hearing the ace photographer's demise. Prabhakar had shared, "He was family. I still remember his smiling face and dancing moves in the parties and on the stage. He used to call me SIR always. Very loyal, very energetic and pure soul he was. Bhagwan unki atma ko shanti de (May god give peace to his soul). Om shanti."

After the news of his demise was shared by Kapil Sharma's team, many expressed their grief in the comment section of his post. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on Sony TV from April 2016 to July 2023.

