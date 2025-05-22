Hunter Season 2 OTT Release: Where to watch Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff starrer actioner

After delighting fans with its first season, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff are back with Hunter Season 2. The official announcement of the show was made earlier this year in the announcement slate by the streaming giant. Infusing excitement, the makers have now unveiled a striking motion poster featuring both stars. Though the release date is yet to be announced, go ahead and read to know the streaming platform of the show.

Advertisement

On May 22, streaming giant MX Player took to their Instagram handle and posted a motion poster featuring close-ups of Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff. Both the stars exude their fearless aura while locking horns against each other. In addition, Anusha Dandekar is also seen in the official poster of the show, implying her pivotal role in the show.

"Jis faceoff ka intezaar tha, woh aa gaya hai! #TootegaNahiTodega #Hunter Season 2 Coming Soon on Amazon MX Player!," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Soon after the post debuted on social media, several internet users reacted to the post, expressing their excitement about the show. A user wrote, "Mindblowing," another user stated, "Apna favourite Anna aur Jaggu Dada love you," and a third fan commented, "Dada vs Anna legends and original heroes."

Another excited fan exclaimed, "Iska hi to intezar tha itne time se 1 year ago."

The first season of the action-thriller web series, Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, was released in 2023. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the upcoming show will feature Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev, Karanvir Sharma, and Teena Singh in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was seen making a cameo appearance.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty will be next seen in Kesari Veer, which is scheduled to release tomorrow, i.e., May 23, 2025.

Going further, he and Jackie Shroff will also be seen sharing screen space in Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle. The upcoming comedy caper also features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, and Daler Mehndi among others in key roles.

The official date is yet to be announced, but the film is set to release later this year.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5: Eagerly awaiting trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy-caper? Latest update is bound to leave you excited