EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani approached to play Meena Kumari – Tragedy Queen of Indian cinema

Ever since the announcement of the Meena Kumari biopic, several actresses have been vying to be a part of the ambitious project. The rights have been acquired by Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama and the Amrohi family. With this strong backing, the film has been announced on a mammoth scale. It has generated significant buzz and anticipation among Bollywood cinephiles.

Kiara Advani Has Been Approached To Essay The Role Of Meena Kumari In The Latter's Biopic

Sources close to the project have revealed that the makers have approached Kiara Advani to portray the legendary Meena Kumari in her upcoming biopic. The film’s director and creative team reportedly believe that Kiara is the perfect choice for the iconic role, given the emotional depth and the grace that the role demands. They have already narrated the script to the actress, and while Kiara is said to have loved the narration, she is yet to give her final nod.

The Meena Kumari Biopic Can Be Kiara's First Film After Pregnancy

If Kiara signs on to this project, this could very well be the first film the actress begins shooting post-pregnancy. This surely would increase the antipication since everyone is dying to know what Kiara works on next, after returning from her maternity break. This role could very well be her most challenging but most fulfilling role to date because she will have to emote deeply sorrowful emotions in a way as authentic as the great Meena Kumari.

Kiara Advani Has Been Approached To Essay The Role Of Meena Kumari - The Tragedy Queen Of Indian Cinema

Kiara Has A Bunch Of Exciting Projects That Shall Show Her Phenomenal Acting Range

With War 2, Toxic and now possibly the Meena Kumari biopic in her lineup, Kiara is sure to thrill one and all by her acting range. Choosing such diverse pan-India projects, all with very high acting scope, makes the Kabir Singh actress the one to watch out for.

Who Will Essay The Role Of Meena Kumari's Husband Kamal Amrohi?

Another intriguing aspect is who will be cast opposite her as Kamal Amrohi, the legendary filmmaker and Meena Kumari’s former husband. The chemistry between the leads will be crucial in capturing the poignant intensity of their relationship.

Who do you should play Kamal Amrohi opposite Kiara Advani?

