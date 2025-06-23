Box Office: How to Train Your Dragon soars high, breaching USD 350 million through second weekend

The live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon, which released last week, has reached a big milestone. It has grossed a terrific USD 350 million around the world at the box office. This shows how much people still love this story, which started as an animated movie in 2010 from DreamWorks. The Dean DeBlois directorial starring Mason Thames has grabbed the attention of audiences everywhere and is doing really well financially; a good sign for the future of the series.

Advertisement

How To Train Your Dragon Tops USD 350 Million At The Global Box Office By The End Of 2nd Weekend

In its second weekend overseas, the movie earned USD 53.6 million. This is a small drop of little over 50 percent from its first week, which included special preview screenings. So far, it has made USD 197.7 million internationally, and Japan hasn't even started showing it yet

In the United States, How To Train Your Dragon has done great, earning USD 160.5 million. When you add that to the earnings from other countries, the total is USD 358.2 million worldwide. This is a big deal because the movie cost USD 150 million to make, not counting the money spent on ads, and required around USD 375-400 million to theatrically breakeven, which it will in a couple of days.

How To Train Your Dragon Aims For A USD 650 Million Global Finish

The Universal movie could make anywhere between USD 630 million and USD 670 million by the end of its run, based on its trend. The top places where it has made money apart from U.S. and Canada are Mexico with USD 24.5 million, and China with USD 23.2 million. Countries in Europe like the UK, Spain, and France have also helped a lot.

Advertisement

Comparing it to the original animated movies, the 2010 How to Train Your Dragon made USD 494 million, and the 2014 sequel made USD 621 million. The 2025 movie shall comfortably beat those numbers. The fact that it brings back memories for people who loved the original movies has helped it do well.

How To Train Your Dragon Shall Have Sequels In The Years To Follow

The success of How to Train Your Dragon shows that people still want to see these kinds of movies. It also means there will be a sequel, because the makers are sure people will keep liking it.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on How To Train Your Dragon

ALSO READ: Box Office: How To Train Your Dragon, Ballerina and Materialists look at steady run in India, collectively make Rs 30 crore in 7 days