Pawan Kalyan claims Bollywood has ‘created buffoonery’ by chasing money and business, losing touch with audiences

Senior Telugu star and the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, grabbed attention with his latest statements against Bollywood. The actor, who is anticipating two big film releases next, addressed how South cinema has been more true to its Indian roots, unlike Bollywood, which has become more monetized and business-minded.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan slams Hindi cinema for being affected by globalisation

Speaking with Organizer Weekly in a recent interview, Pawan Kalyan dismissed the broad term "Indian cinema" and highlighted how each film industry has demonstrated its individual strength.

Moving on, he then mentioned how it is extremely rare to find Hindi films closely attached to Indian roots, since Bollywood, as an industry, has become more globalized and money-minded.

Calling it an act of buffoonery, he said, “Over time, it changed due to filmmakers that came from different generations. Especially, Hindi cinema was influenced by globalisation. Since then, there are some movies which created buffoonery out of culturally connected characters.”

Pawan Kalyan claims South cinema represent more Indian culture

Pawan Kalyan then proceeded to highlight how, in comparison to Bollywood, South cinema has consistently strived to represent Indian culture more.

Hindi cinema, according to the actor, has rarely produced traditionally connected films, such as Dangal starring Aamir Khan, which are proud examples of Indian culture.

Advertisement

In his words, “Nowadays, South Indian films are representing Indian culture more. It has been done in Hindi cinema for a certain period. For example, if you see Dangal, Dangal represents Indian culture. It was a rooted film which has a connection with your Bharateeyata. That kind of cinema has become rare these days.”

Pawan Kalyan’s work front

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is eyeing an immediate next release with the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is set to hit the big screens on July 24, 2025.

Additionally, he has the film They Call Him OG lined up next, slated for a September 25 release this year. He also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh on his calendar next.

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna clarifies his ‘real hero’ remark over Dhanush in Kuberaa: ‘Film belongs to everyone’