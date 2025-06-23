Who is Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam? All about London-born Sri Lankan Tamil and their love story

Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as one of the leading stars of South cinema. He is loved and revered by actors from across the film fraternity, while his fan following extends beyond national borders.

While much is known about the actor’s work front, it is his personal life that stays far away from any limelight. Vijay is married to Sangeetha Sornalingam, and the star wife seems to lead a quiet life away from all the showbiz. In this article, we will learn a bit more about her.

Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha Sornalingam is the wife of actor Thalapathy Vijay. The former is a Sri Lankan Tamil who was born and brought up in the UK. The duo tied the knot on August 25, 1999, and are parents to two children, a son named Jason and a daughter named Divya.

Sangeetha Sornalingam, daughter of affluent industrialist

As mentioned earlier, Sangeetha was born and raised in the UK to her parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha. The former was an affluent industrialist, yet the family led a very low-key life.

She can be easily identified as one of the most private star-wives ever since there is barely any information known about her. Despite Vijay being one of the most celebrated stars across the film industry, his wife continues to live a very secluded and private life.

How Sangeetha’s fangirling for Vijay led to their marriage

Speaking about Vijay and Sangeetha's love story, the latter was one of his biggest fans, who did not just stop at sending him fan mail and harbouring a secret crush.

As per an ET Now report, Sangeetha actually made an effort to travel from London to Chennai, where she researched and gathered details about Vijay’s shooting. She reached the sets of his film and introduced herself to the then-rising star.

Sangeetha and Vijay’s love story

Thalapathy Vijay was apparently quite touched by Sangeetha’s gesture, and thereafter, he invited her to his home. They gradually developed a liking for one another, which ultimately led to the actor meeting her parents to ask for her hand in marriage.

Things slowly progressed on a positive note, and after both families agreed, Vijay got married to Sangeetha in 1999. Interestingly, despite the latter being Christian, their nuptials are said to have taken place following Hindu rituals only.

Sangeetha’s rare appearances beside Vijay’s misled to divorce rumors

Right from the very beginning of their marriage, Sangeetha has remained distant from any public limelight. She has quite rarely made any public appearances with her husband, which includes skipping Varisu’s trailer launch and then not attending Atlee and Priya’s baby shower.

These faint appearances, followed by her complete absence beside Vijay, were quick enough to fuel rumors of discord between Sangeetha and the superstar, including some suggesting a divorce.

However, the star wife was quick to silence all the unnecessary chatter when she made an appearance at director Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding reception on Vijay’s behalf.

