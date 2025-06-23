K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, June 23-29: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun-led Squid Game 3 to Head Over Heels

The first half of 2025 will end with the premiere of one of the most-awaited K-drama releases of the year— Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun's Squid Game 3. The gripping drama can be your perfect month-end watch. For a respite from the dark, intense content, you can opt for romantic dramas like Head Over Heels and Love Phobia.

Additionally, fans can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like Our Unwritten Seoul, The First Night with the Duke, GOOD BOY, and more.

New K-drama premieres

Head Over Heels

Starring Choo Young Woo and Cho Yi Hyun, this fantasy drama revolves around a high schooler shaman's attempt to save her crush, who is destined to die. It will premiere on June 23 on tvN.

Squid Game Season 3

The last instalment of the survival drama will showcase Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun's thrilling final showdown. With more blood, sweat, and tears, the series will air on June 27 on Netflix.

Love Phobia

It stars Kim Hyun Jin and Yeon Woo as a tech CEO, who is skeptical of love and a romance novelist. Watch their intertwined lives as they work together on an app. The series premieres on June 27 on U+ Mobile TV and HiTV.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

Salon de Holmes

In episodes 3 and 4, Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, and the squad will solve their community's problems together. Watch it on June 23 and 24 on ENA.

Hunter With a Scalpel

In episodes 6-9, Kang Hoon and Park Ju Hyun will try to uncover the truth behind Park Yong Woo's serial killings. Watch it from June 23-26 on Disney+ or U+ Mobile TV.

The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun

In episodes 7-11, single mother Jang Shin Young plots revenge against a powerful chaebol family to seek justice for her daughter. Watch it on June 23-27 on Kocowa.

Our Movie

In episodes 5 and 6, Jeon Yeo Been and Namkoong Min's feelings for each other will grow while working on a movie together. Watch it on June 27 and 28 on Wavve. South Korean viewers can also stream it on Disney+.

Spring of Youth

In episode 9, Ha Yoo Joon and Park Ji Hu will make things better for their band, and Lee Seung Hyub will find himself still pining for her. Watch it on June 25 on SBS or Viki.

The First Night with the Duke

In episodes 5 and 6, Ok Taecyeon will go to great lengths to save sick Seohyun, while she realises his love for her. Watch it on June 25 and 26 on Viki.

Oh My Ghost Clients

In episodes 9 and 10, Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, and Cha Hak Yeon will navigate life while helping ghosts with legal cases. Watch it on June 27 and 28 on Netflix, Viki, Kocowa, or Wavve.

GOOD BOY

In episodes 9 and 10, Park Bo Gum and the team will set out to find the kidnapped Kim So Hyun. Catch it on June 28 and 29 on Prime Video. Korean viewers can also watch it on Netflix, Disney+, or TVING.

Our Unwritten Seoul

In episodes 11 and 12, Park Bo Young's twin characters will navigate their relationship development with Jinyoung and Ryu Kyung Soo. Watch it on June 28 and 29 on Netflix.

