Nagarjuna clarifies his ‘real hero’ remark over Dhanush in Kuberaa: ‘Film belongs to everyone’

Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa seems to have struck gold already. The movie, released on June 20, is currently ruling the charts and has already registered a substantial number at the box office.

Lately, the film struck a bit of controversy when Nagarjuna went on to claim that he felt like the hero of the movie, as it was his character that drove the story forward. This remark did not sit well with Dhanush's fans, who felt that the latter was clearly the one who led the movie entirely.

Advertisement

Nagarjuna clarifies his ‘real hero’ comment

At another recent success meet event for Kuberaa, Nagarjuna broke the silence and issued clarification on his previous statement, adding that if he ever wished to take away all the credit for the film alone.

He remarked on noticing all the criticism and backlash over his previous remark and said, “Characters are the pivotal and central point of the film. It's not my cinema. I've seen a lot of memes and trolls on social media for my words at the Kuberaa press meet.”

Nagarjuna says Kuberaa belongs to everyone

The senior star continued by highlighting that what he meant in his earlier statement was misunderstood, leading to unnecessary controversy.

He added, “I want to make it clear that this film belongs to everyone who worked on it. I'm saying again, this is Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa. It's Deva’s cinema, not Dhanush but Deva. This film is Deepak's, Sameera's, and Khushboo's; above all, it belongs to Sekhar Kammula. Thank you so much.”

Advertisement

Kuberaa box office collections so far

Speaking about the box office dynamics of Kuberaa, the movie is witnessing an upward streak already and has hit the Rs. 50 crore mark worldwide within just 2 days of theatrical release.

If the social thriller continues to maintain this trend of collections ahead, it will surely be able to gross close to Rs. 80 crore after its three-day weekend.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu reviews Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par: ‘You’ll walk out with a big smile on your face’