WATCH: Lauren Gottlieb makes FIRST appearance post wedding, reveals WHY hubby Tobias Jones didn't accompany her to India

Lauren Gottlieb is the newly married bride in town, and we can't get over the glow on her face. The actress, who has been a part of several films and music videos, tied the wedding knot with her longtime boyfriend and fiancé, Tobias Jones, on June 11, 2025. They announced this big news on social media on June 20.

It seems like just a few days after their wedding, the newly married couple are back to work as Lauren was spotted at Mumbai airport today, Monday, alone. She even revealed why Tobias hasn't come with her to Mumbai.

Lauren Gottlieb arrives in Mumbai for work

Today (June 23), Lauren Gottlieb was clicked at the Mumbai airport. She greeted the paparazzi and was all smiles as she interacted with them. She said "Thank you" after the photographers wished her "congratulations" on her wedding. Expressing her joy, Lauren said, "Guys, I got married."

When a paparazzi asked if she came alone, Lauren revealed, "Yes, I'm alone right now. My husband - this is the first time I said that - he is working, and I'm working here. So, this is a working married couple."

Lauren shared her joy of returning to the city. She then flaunted her ring as she posed for the photographers.

Watch Lauren Gottlieb's video here-

Lauren looked gorgeous in a red and white halter neck dress, and her glow was quite evident. She paired her outfit with minimal accessories, opting for a pair of statement earrings.

Speaking about her personal life, Lauren got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Tobias, in Aug 2023 following a dreamy proposal from the director at Aruba Ocean Villas. She had shared gorgeous pictures from their engagement ceremony. On June 11, 2025, the duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

For the uninformed, Tobias Jones, also known as TJ, is a director and video creator by profession, recognized for his work with several reputable brands. He is based in London.

Meanwhile, Lauren Gottlieb has been featured in several films, including Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's ABCD 2, John Abraham's Welcome Back, Diljit Dosanjh's Ambarsariya, and more.

