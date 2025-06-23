Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 19: Release Date, Time, Streaming Details and Casa Amor Twist Explained

Love Island USA Season 7 is heating up as Episode 19 introduces one of the show's most anticipated twists, Casa Amor. The episode is set to air on Monday, June 23, 2025, exclusively on Peacock at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. With new bombshells entering the villa and relationships on the line, fans can expect plenty of changes.

In this episode, the islanders face a shake-up as Casa Amor week officially begins. Known as one of Love Island's most dramatic turns, the twist separates the current couples and tests their loyalty with the arrival of six new bombshells.

Where to watch Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 19

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 drop daily on Peacock, excluding Wednesdays. Fans can also watch Love Island Aftersun every Saturday for recaps, commentary, and behind-the-scenes content.

This season is hosted by Ariana Madix, who continues to guide viewers through the ups and downs of villa life. In the lead-up to Casa Amor, she teased: "We're just getting started," Madix said in a promotional clip. "The real test is about to begin."

Here's what to expect during Casa Amor week

Casa Amor begins when the islanders receive a secret text, informing them of the twist. One group, either the boys or the girls, will leave the main villa and head to a new location. This time, it's expected that the guys will move into Casa Amor, leaving their partners behind to meet new singles.

Over the next few days, both villas will welcome six new bombshells, each hoping to form strong new connections. The twist is simple but brutal: after four days apart, islanders must decide whether to stick with their original partner or recouple with someone new.

If both partners choose each other, they stay together. But if one switches and the other stays loyal, the remaining islander is left single and at risk of being dumped from the show.

Here are the Season 7 Islanders

Female Islanders:

Chelley Bissainthe Huda Mustafa Olandria Carthen Taylor Williams Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Iris Kendall Andreina Santos Hannah Fields (dumped) Yulissa Escobar (removed)

Male Islanders:

Ace Greene Austin Shepard Jeremiah Brown (dumped) Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe Jose 'Pepe' Garcia Thomas 'TJ' Palma Charlie Georgiou (dumped) Jalen Brown (dumped)

