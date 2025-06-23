Top Opening Weekends of Bollywood in 2025: Sitaare Zameen Par shines on 5th as Chhaava retains number one spot

2025 has been a reasonable year for Bollywood, with a number of decently collecting films. Chhaava social distances itself from other movies as the year's highest grosser and the year's biggest blockbuster. Sitaare Zameen Par, after a tepid start, did extremely well over the weekend. The trend suggests that the movie will do well in the long run, especially with the gentry audience it caters to.

Here’s a look at the top opening weekend collections for Bollywood movies of 2025.

1. Chhaava – Rs. 108 Cr.

Vicky Kaushal led Chhaava directed by Laxman Utekar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Oberoi, tops the chart. Released on February 14, 2025, the film on Sambhaji Maharaj opened with a massive Rs. 29.50 crore, driven by strong buzz and regional appeal in Maharashtra. The film’s engaging narrative and positive word-of-mouth led to a Rs. 108 crore weekend, making it the biggest opener of 2025.

2. Housefull 5 – Rs. 79 Cr.

Akshay Kumar’s comedy Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, takes the second place. Released on June 6, 2025, it started with Rs. 22 crore, securing the third-best opening day of the year. Featuring a star-studded cast including Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez, it collected Rs. 28.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 28.75 crore on Sunday, totaling Rs. 79 crore. The film's trend in the days to follow was strictly average, as a result of which it is a middling success at best.

3. Sikandar – Rs. 71 Cr.

Salman Khan’s action-packed Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, claims third spot. Launched during Eid 2025, it opened with Rs. 25 crore. Despite negative reviews, Salman’s star power and the Eid holiday ensured the film a reasonable Rs. 71 crore weekend. The movie went downhill from there and barely managed Rs 100 crore in its full run.

4. Sky Force - Rs. 63.50 Cr.

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force takes the fourth spot.

5. Sitaare Zameen Par – Rs. 56.50 Cr.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, lands in fifth place. Released on June 20, 2025, it opened to a tepid Rs. 10.50 crore. The movie saw remarkable growth over the weekend, reaching Rs. 56 50 crore. Starring Genelia Deshmukh, the film’s emotional storytelling connected deeply with audiences, marking a strong return for Aamir. The film should trend well in the days to follow.

6. Raid 2 – Rs. 49.25 Cr. (Rs 71 crore over extended weekend)

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and co-starring Vaani Kapoor, opened with Rs. 19 crore, outperforming several competitors like Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat. With Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist, the film ended up emerging a bonafied hit.

Have A Look At The Top India Net Weekends For Bollywood Movies In 2025

Rank Movies India Net Weekend 1 Chhaava Rs 108 crore 2 Housefull 5 Rs 79 crore 3 Sikandar Rs 71 crore 4 Sky Force Rs 63.50 crore 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 56.50 crore 6 Raid 2 Rs 49.25 crore (Rs 71 crore ext weekend)

