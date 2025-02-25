Our Blues actor Jung Eun Hye announces marriage plans to Jo Young Nam; reveals love story of couple

Love is in the air for Our Blues actress and artist Jung Eun Hye! She is ready to embark on a new chapter, tying the knot with the love of her life. On February 22, Jung Eun Hye shared the exciting news on her YouTube channel, announcing her wedding. Jo Young Nam, her fiancé, is a colleague at the Amazing Outside Art Center. The couple is set to say I do on May 3, beginning a new and beautiful chapter in their lives together.

The two met as co-workers and gradually developed feelings for each other, eventually starting a romantic relationship. Jung Eun Hye shared, "We first met through a job (for individuals with developmental disabilities). He joined in February last year and showed interest in me." The couple has even completed their formal family meeting. Speaking about her fiancé and expressing her love for him, Jung Eun Hye said, “He has such a bright personality and always makes me smile, which gives me a lot of strength. Thanks to him, I feel more energized."

Jung Eun Hye is a talented artist with developmental disabilities who creates art with raw emotions and an unfiltered perspective. She works at the Amazing Outsider Art Center, where she crafts artwork outside the bounds of traditional artistic patterns. She uses a lot of colors to express her creativity, which ultimately shines through its raw expression, making each piece truly one of a kind. Her artwork mostly deals with pencils with acrylic on canvas. She created a self-portrait and captioned it, “It's the first self-portrait drawn by Eun-hye and the first coloring work. He depicted the stripes of the clothes he was wearing in the background.”

Jung Eun Hye gained public recognition in 2022 after appearing in the tvN drama Our Blues, where she played the role of Han Ji Min’s sister. Their friendship didn’t end when the series concluded—Jung Eun Hye and Han Ji Min have continued their bond beyond the show. The Love Scout star frequently attends Jung Eun Hye’s art exhibitions and has always supported her work. The two share a close friendship and even have pictures together on social media.