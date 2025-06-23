Nick Jonas Gets Emotional During Final Performance of The Last Five Years, Wifey Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Him

Nick Jonas took an emotional final bow last night as Jamie in the Broadway revival of The Last Five Years, his eyes glistening with tears. The two‑character musical, which charts the rise and fall of a relationship between a novelist (Jamie) and an actress (Cathy), ends its acclaimed six‑month run. Jonas captured the moment in a heartfelt Instagram story, posting a selfie captioned, “Last night as Jamie.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was on hand to cheer him on for his final performance. In her Instagram story, she shared a photo of Jonas bowing onstage and wrote, “Last bow! Congratulations!” tagging both Nick and co‑star Adrienne Warren.

What is The Last Five Years about?

The Last Five Years is a two‑person musical by Jason Robert Brown. It tells the story of Cathy and Jamie over five years, his side in chronological order, hers in reverse. This marks the show's first-ever Broadway staging after running Off‑Broadway and touring various cities. In this revival, Nick Jonas stars as Jamie, a rising novelist, opposite Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Cathy.

Jonas has said the role fits his emotional maturity now. He said he has gained a much better understanding of the peaks and valleys that Jamie experiences.

Throughout the show's 14‑week Broadway run, The Last Five Years received warm acclaim and attention from celebrities and fans alike. Priyanka Chopra frequently attended previews and opening night, posting supportive messages such as, "So proud of you @nickjonas," and told PEOPLE, "This show is so special in such incredible ways…"

According to PEOPLE, Jonas admitted to feeling stage fright: "It's very intense, there are a lot of people who love this show…those folks…I feel most intimidated to do it for."

The Last Five Years opened on Broadway on April 6, following previews in March. Directed by Whitney White, the minimalist, emotionally charged production runs without intermission and features a powerful score including Nobody Needs to Know and Still Hurting. Its Broadway staging marks 25 years since composer Brown began writing the show.

