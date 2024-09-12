Light Shop FIRST LOOK: Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young cross paths as ordinary yet mysterious individuals; Watch

Light Shop has finally dropped a teaser ahead of its premiere and the anticipation among fans has increased ten-fold. Starring Ju Ji Hoon in the lead role alongside Park Bo Young, the story is not just unique but also introduces a fresh concept in the world of K-dramas.

On September 12, 2024, the teaser for Light Shop was released along with the upcoming lineup of exciting shows that will be streaming on Disney+. In the teaser, Ju Ji Hoon can be seen with a mysterious look and an indifferent expression. On the other hand, Park Bo Young is an ordinary office worker going through life at her own pace.

The series tells the story of a diverse group of strangers, each grappling with the emotional weight of a devastating event from their past. Despite their efforts to continue living normal lives, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to a peculiar light shop tucked away at the end of a dark, eerie alley.

The shop, which seems almost otherworldly, is guarded by a reserved and enigmatic shopkeeper who watches over it with great care. As the characters delve deeper into the shop’s mysterious allure, they begin to suspect that it may hold the answers to the unresolved questions of their past, as well as the key to shaping their present and future.

The upcoming K-drama is based on the popular webtoon Shop of the Lamp written by Kang Full. Apart from Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young, the cast will also include Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Jung Eun, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Min Ha, Kim Seon Hwa, and more.

It is expected that the date of its release will be announced soon in the coming days. Moreover, it is expected to have a total of 8 episodes, each having a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.