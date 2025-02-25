Park Ji Hoon's Weak Hero Class 1 announces OTT premiere on Netflix; know release date, plot, character details

Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung's popular high school action series, Weak Hero Class 1 is set to premiere on OTT as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper on February 25. The series, which debuted in 2022, has garnered a massive following and is expected to renew for a second season later this year. As fans eagerly await season 2, they can also look forward to catching up on season 1, which is set to premiere on Netflix next month.

The eight-episode South Korean TV mini-series is about a top student who uses his smarts to fight against school violence. Weak Hero Class 1 revolves around the protagonist, Yeon Si Eun (played by Park Ji Hoon), who is not just a model student, but also a virtuous boy. Based on the webtoon of the same name, it follows a smart Yeon Si Eun, who ranks at the top of his high school and fights bullies, both inside and outside the campus. Appearing physically no match to the bad guys, he uses his wit and presence of mind to tackle them.

Despite being a loner, Yeon Si Eun unexpectedly forms friendships with two classmates: Ahn Soo Ho (Choi Hyun Wook), a skilled fighter, and Oh Beom Seok (Hong Kyung), a transfer student who fled his previous school to escape bullying. In a surprising turn of events, he forms an unlikely friendship with Ahn Soo Ho (Choi Hyun Wook), a fearless fighter. Furthermore, his social circle expands with the arrival of Oh Beom Seok (Hong Kyung).

Oh Beom Seok is a new transfer student who has fled his previous school in search of a fresh start, hoping to escape the traumatic bullying he endured. The gripping tale of friendship, rivalry, violence and self-development is set to premiere on Netflix on March 25, 2025. Following that, the release of its second instalment is anticipated.

In Weak Hero Class 1 season 2, Park Ji Hoon reprises his role as Yeon Si Eun, a complex character haunted by the guilt of failing to protect his friends from relentless bullying. He tries to start anew by transferring to another institution, Eunjang High School. But there, he finds himself entangled in an even darker web of traumas that test his resilience and courage.