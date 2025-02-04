Weak Hero Class 2 FIRST LOOK: Park Ji Hoon takes stand against Lee Jun Young and his crew; releases Q2 2025

Weak Hero Class 2 FIRST LOOK is finally OUT! The wait is nearing its end as the show has also announced the tentative release date for the upcomimg new season. Read on.

By Hrishita Das
Published on Feb 04, 2025  |  12:24 PM IST |  8.2K
Weak Hero Class 2 stills
Weak Hero Class 2 stills

Weak Hero Class 2 is the second installment of the popular South Korean high school series starring Park Ji Hoon in the leading role. The first look of the series has been released ahead of its much-anticipated release, creating excitement among fans ten-fold. The plot of the series follows a student who fights against bullies to protect his loved ones.

On February 4, 2025, Netflix has released the first-ever still cuts from Weak Hero Class 2. In the images, Lee Jun Young and Park Ji Hoon can be seen in a fighting head on in the school premises. 

