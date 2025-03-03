All of Us Are Dead Sets Record for Longest Gap Between Two Netflix Seasons; Part 2 Reportedly Delayed Till 2026

Fans of Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead will have to brace themselves for an unprecedented wait. Originally slated for a 2025 release, the zombie thriller’s second season is now delayed until 2026, as per Star News, marking a four-year gap between seasons. This will set a new record for longest wait between seasons for any Netflix original series.

While other shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things faced delays, none have had as lengthy a production gap as All of Us Are Dead. Even Blood of Zeus, which had a significant hiatus, won’t come close to this record. The extended delay is reportedly due to a mix of production hurdles, but fans will just have to hold on a little longer before diving back into the chaos.

Back in April 2024, Film Monster CEO Park Chul-soo indicated that filming would commence in 2024, aiming for a delayed but still feasible 2025 release. However, Star News later reported that production had been further postponed to 2025 to ensure better quality. This decision by the production team has now pushed the expected premiere to 2026. Moreover, Netflix did not include All of Us Are Dead Season 2 in its 2025 promotional lineup, further confirming the delay.

Despite these setbacks, All of Us Are Dead remains one of Netflix’s most successful non-English language productions. It holds the position of the second most-watched Korean original series on the platform, following Squid Game.

The series, which premiered just before Korea’s Lunar New Year holiday, gained global recognition for its well-structured storyline and gripping narrative. It follows a group of high school students trapped in their school after a sudden zombie outbreak, forcing them to fight for survival. Beyond the horror elements, the series also highlights significant societal issues faced by students, not just in South Korea but worldwide.

Based on the webtoon Jigeum Woori Hakkyoneun by Joo Dong-geun, the show stars Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Byung Chul, Lee Kyu Hyung, and Jeon Bae Soo.

It seems Netflix isn’t losing any sleep over viewers’ frustration with long waits between seasons—after all, what’s a few years of anticipation when the suspense just makes the return sweeter?