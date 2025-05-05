K-dramas and K-content on OTT this week, May 5 to 11: Park Ji Hu's Spring of Youth, Chuu's The Devil’s Plan: Death Room and more

The fifth month of 2025 had as many as 16 new South Korean content slated for release on several OTT platforms. This week, from May 4 to 11, two shows with fresh pairings and new concepts are scheduled to drop. From the lighthearted college romance of Spring of Youth to the thought-provoking challenges of The Devil's Plan season 2, there's a wide range of content to suit every mood.

Besides these, several ongoing dramas like Resident Playbook, Crushology 101 and more, will be returning with new episodes. Check out the list below.

Spring of Youth

Featuring Park Ji Hu, Lee Seung Hyub and Ha Yoo Joon, it is a heartwarming drama about a K-pop idol who forms a band in his university and falls for a talented bandmate. Watch the tale of love, rivalry, and healing on SBS or Viki on May 6.

The Devil’s Plan: Death Room

It is a brain-teasing reality competition where contestants compete in strategic games and social interactions to win the grand prize. Teh contestants include Chuu, Cho Kyu Hyun, Kang Ji Young and more. Watch it on Netflix on May 6.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned one, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

The Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong Wook's and Lee Joo Bin's characters finally have their first kiss. The second couple will also grow closer in episodes 11 and 12 of the drama, which will air on Prime Video on May 5 and 6.

Pump Up the Healthy Love

In episodes 3 and 4 of the romance comedy drama, Jung Eun Ji will find comfort in Lee Jun Young as he helps her turn her insecurities into her strengths through fitness training. Watch the episodes on May 7 and 8 on Wavve or Viki.

Crushology 101

Episodes 9 and 10 will showcase Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui's dating era. Jo Joon Young will go through a tough time to hide his feelings for her. Watch the episodes on Viki or TVING on May 9 and 10.

The Haunted Palace

In the next episodes (episodes 7-8) of the horror thriller, Yook Sungjae will give his all to save Bona from dying. Watch him take on the evil forces in a thrilling show on SBS or Viki on May 9 and 10.

Resident Playbook

Jung Jun Won might finally reveal his feelings to Go Yoon Jung in episodes 9 and 10 of the series. In the professional sphere, the OB-GYN residents will keep facing new problems. Watch the Hospital Playlist spin-off on Netflix on May 10 and 11.

