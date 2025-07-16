Cha Eun Woo to drop solo album post military enlistment: All we know about double title tracks, release plans and more

Actor-singer Cha Eun Woo is preparing to enlist in the military this month. Ahead of that, he has been working diligently to reward his fans with his new projects, which they can enjoy while missing him. According to a report by K-media outlet My Daily on July 16, he is slated to release a solo album after he begins his mandatory military service. Here are the details regarding this new musical project.

Cha Eun Woo's agency reacts to news of new music release following military enlistment

Cha Eun Woo is reported to be currently working on his new solo album, which is expected to drop in September. Thus, the fans will receive the musical offering after the ASTRO member's military enlistment on July 28. His agency Fantagio confirmed the news, saying, “It’s true that Cha Eun Woo is currently preparing a solo album." However, they kept the premiere schedule under wraps, and stated, "The release date is still being coordinated.”

All about Cha Eun Woo's new album

Although, not much is known about the True Beauty actor's new album, it will reportedly contain double title tracks. According to music industry insiders, the filming for the album has already been completed last week. The album is currently in post-production and if the process goes smoothly, fans might get to hear the new music next month.

Cha Eun Woo unveiled his debut solo mini-album ENTITY in February of last year, which garnered significant love and attention from fans. It achieved impressive initial sales of 210,000 copies within the first week of its release. Given the emotional context of his upcoming military enlistment, his forthcoming EP is anticipated to yield similar or even greater success.

Cha Eun Woo's latest projects

He recently held a fan meeting titled THE ROYAL at Seoul on July 12 and in Japan on July 15. On the acting front, Cha Eun Woo has several upcoming projects lined up, including the Netflix series The Wonder Fools and the movie First Ride. Additionally, he recently debuted Cha Eun Woo VR Concert: MEMORIES, showcasing his continued dedication to his craft.

