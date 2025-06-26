Manchu Manoj gives shoutout to dad Mohan Babu ahead of Kannappa release, ignores brother Vishnu Manchu amid their ugly spat

The upcoming Telugu mythological action drama film, Kannappa, has already garnered a lot of buzz. With fans hyping the movie ahead of release, the team of Kannappa now received a special message from Manchu Manoj.

Manchu Manoj skips referring to brother Vishnu Manchu in message for team Kannappa

Taking to X, Manchu Manoj penned a note of appreciation dedicated to his father, Mohan Babu, and the team of Kannappa ahead of the film's release.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Bhairavam actor gave a shout-out to every cast and crew member of the film, including his nieces and nephew, who will make special cameos in the movie. However, Manoj avoided any mention of his brother, Vishnu Manchu, who is the protagonist of the film.

An excerpt from his message read, “All the best to Team #Kannappa! My dad and his team have poured years of effort and love into this film. I’m praying it roars to blockbuster success. Can’t wait to see my little champs Ari, Vivi, and Avram make memories on the big screen.”

When Vishnu Manchu blamed his brother Manoj for Kannappa’s hard drive theft

Just a few days ago, Kannappa hit the headlines after a hard drive containing essential footage from the movie went missing.

Later, during a press meeting in Chennai, Vishnu Manchu was asked about the investigation into the matter, and he responded by implying that his brother, Manoj, was behind it. He further cited the ongoing complexities in his family, owing to his and his brother’s feud.

Advertisement

Vishnu said, “You all know what happened within our family. We tried to reach Manoj through our friends, but to no avail. We don't know if they stole it or acted upon someone's orders. It was after these attempts that we filed a police complaint.”

More about Kannappa

Well, one of the key highlights of Kannappa has definitely been the stellar cameos, which are going to be a part of the film.

These include actors such as Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu. The storyline is based on the legend of Kannappa, who is known for being a devout devotee of Lord Shiva.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR carries a book on 'God of War Muruga': Is Trivikram Srinivas' film based on this mythological character?