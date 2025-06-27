Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu makes a big statement on OTT release plans

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is slated to release theaters on June 27, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting big screens, the actor was seen in a pre-release event where he revealed the movie’s OTT release plans.

When will Kannappa release on OTT?

Talking to the media, Vishnu Manchu explained that his film Kannappa will only release on OTT after completing 10 weeks in theaters.

“I have a very large freedom, my movie will not come to OTT before 10 weeks. That is the deal I have and by god’s grace, I don’t have a release pressure. My only intention is to showcase the best to the audience,” were Vishnu Manchu’s words.

What is Kannappa about?

Kannappa features the tale of Thinnadu, a young hunter who is an atheist. However, on a fateful day, the man discovers a Shiva Lingam in the forest, making offerings to the idol.

The film focuses on how the man evolves to become the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva from Hindu mythology. The legend of Kannappa is based on texts from mythology, with references to the man being a saint.

Kannappa cast and star-studded cameos

Kannappa presents Vishnu Manchu in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and many more in key roles.

The fantasy action film also features cameo appearances by stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The Rebel Star is set to play the role of Rudra, a Rigvedic deity, and will have a screentime of approximately 45 minutes.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal will be playing the roles of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, respectively. Additionally, Mohanlal is set to appear as a tribal warrior, Kirata.

The upcoming movie is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, based on a story and screenplay written by Vishnu Manchu himself. The musical tracks and scores are crafted by Stephen Devassy.

Furthermore, Kannappa’s cinematography is handled under the expertise of Sheldon Chau, with 2.0 fame Anthony editing it.

