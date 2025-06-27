Kannappa Twitter Review: Is Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu film with Akshay Kumar, Prabhas’ cameo worth a watch? Read 13 tweets

All eyes are on the recently released Telugu mythology-based devotional film Kannappa as it finally hit the big screens today. The film has garnered considerable buzz ahead of its theatrical release, particularly due to the lineup of special cameos in the movie.

These include Prabhas’ Rudra, Mohanlal’s Kirrata, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal as Devi Parvati. The cinegoers have already caught the FDFS of the film and left their reviews on social media.

Advertisement

Kannappa Twitter review

To begin with, Kannappa has received a mixed response from audiences upon its theatrical release. One of the key highlights of the film for most people is undoubtedly the cameo by Prabhas, which completely changes the narrative.

Audiences have loved his look in the character of Rudra, which is enhanced further with the gripping background score. Additionally, the rest of the music used in the film has also been highly praised.

The other cameos by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal have also been deemed to be good enough, capturing the essence of the movie to the core.

Audiences have noted that while the first half of the film gets off to a very slow start, it picks up rapidly after the post-interval scene. The entire movie is packed with average dialogue, which is occasionally enlivened by deep emotional touches.

Speaking about the cons, a major section of the audience has agreed that the VFX of Kannappa wasn’t up to the mark. Moreover, some characters, such as those of Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu, as perceived by some viewers, did not live up to expectations and failed to hit the mark.

Advertisement

Prabhas’ message ahead of Kannappa’s release

Prior to the big release of Kannappa, Prabhas took to his IG stories and dropped a message for the film. He shared a poster of himself from his role as Rudra from the movie.

He wrote, “#Kannappa arrives on the big screen. The epic tale of a man who gave more than his life. He gave his vision and his soul. Kannappa is now playing-witness to divine surrender.”

Kannappa’s OTT release

Recently, at the pre-release event for Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu responded to the media, revealing details about the plans for his film’s OTT release. He mentioned that his movie would not be released digitally before its theatrical run of 10 weeks.

In his words, “I have a very large freedom, my movie will not come to OTT before 10 weeks. That is the deal I have, and by god’s grace, I don’t have a release pressure. My only intention is to showcase the best to the audience.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu makes a big statement on OTT release plans