Kannappa: Did Akshay Kumar charge Rs 10 crore for cameo in Vishnu Manchu starrer?

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. As stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal made cameo appearances, it seems that the Kesari actor quoted a large sum for his role.

Did Akshay Kumar charge Rs 10 crore for his cameo in Kannappa?

According to a report by 123 Telugu, Akshay Kumar is said to have received a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore for his special appearance. The Khiladi actor had played the role of Lord Shiva in the film, and shot for five days.

While the Bollywood superstar quoted the huge salary, contemporaries like Prabhas and Mohanlal are said to have forgone their remunerations.

The report continues to state that the team had no complaints from the Kannappa team with Akshay’s request. As the actor gave the official nod to the film’s cameo almost instantaneously, the makers granted the “special privilege” to him.

Akshay Kumar, who played the role of Lord Shiva, had a limited screentime, but due to the character’s prominence, it is said to have impressed the audiences.

About Kannappa

Kannappa features the tale of Thinnadu, a young hunter who is an atheist. However, on a fateful day, the man discovers a Shiva Lingam in the forest, making offerings to the idol.

The film focuses on how the man evolves to become the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva from Hindu mythology. The legend of Kannappa is based on texts from mythology, with references to the man being a saint.

Kannappa presents Vishnu Manchu in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and many more in key roles.

The fantasy action film also featured Prabhas as Rudra, a Rigvedic deity, making a prominent impact with his character. While Mohanlal donned the avatar of a tribal warrior, Kajal Aggarwal played Goddess Parvati.

Following the release, the Vishnu Manchu starrer was met with mixed reviews and received criticisms over its visual effects and writing.

