Kannappa Ending Explained: What made Vishnu Manchu's Thinnadu become an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva in the climax?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. The fantasy movie is rooted in Hindu mythology and narrates the legend of Kannappa, a saint.

If you’re looking for a quick recap and to check out its ending, here are the details.

Kannappa’s story explained

Kannappa features the story of Thinnadu, a young hunter from a tribal group and the son of a chieftain. Owing to the tribe’s customs, the hunter abandons his belief in god, becoming an atheist.

Coming to the celestial realm of Kailasa, Lord Shiva (played by Akshay Kumar) and Goddess Parvati (Kajal Aggarwal) are witnessing the events. As they closely observe Thinnadu’s life unfolding, Shiva foresees man’s destiny and the journey he is set to witness.

As Thinnadu grows up, he becomes a good-hearted man and falls in love with Nemali (Preity Mukundan), a princess of the neighboring tribe. With the princess being betrothed to another, the Thinnadu is exiled from his community for loving her.

On another end, a Vayu Lingam (an idol of Shiva’s wind embodiment) finds its home near the region with dark forces in search of it to desecrate it.

What unfolds in Thinnadu’s life next?

Kannappa continues the story with Thinnadu leading a life in exile. During his days away from his village and resolute in love for Nemali, the hunter unexpectedly finds the Shiva Lingam.

Unbeknownst to its true power, Thinnadu places the idol and worships it in his manner. Owing to the man’s simple-mindedness and naivety, he offers god– meat, which is considered to be an unconventional practice.

However, Lord Shiva is pleased with the gesture and understands the honesty behind Thinnadu’s actions.

Spoiler Alert

As a means to test Thinnadu’s devotion, Lord Shiva gives him the ultimate tests in life. Over time, Thinnadu meets Rudra (Prabhas), a Rigvedic deity, and Kirata (Mohanlal), a tribal warrior.

Both of them seemingly personify as a mentor in Thinnadu’s life, with the final test coming up. Making an ultimate act of devotion, the hunter offers one of his eyes to Lord Shiva, even making the god stand astounded.

With the man offering his second eye as well and deciding to become blind, Shiva grants him an appearance, pleased with his devotion. The god returns the man his vision, later becoming a saint known as Kannappa.

