Why did Prabhas skip Kannappa promotions? Vishnu Manchu reveals what makes Rebel star ‘uncomfortable’

Kannappa has truly been one of the most ambitious Telugu projects lately. Besides its storyline, glimpses, and songs, the movie has garnered attention for its stellar cameos featuring actors like Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Recently, Vishnu Manchu broke his silence on why the Rebel Star was nowhere to be seen joining in as a part of the pre-release event for the movie.

Why did Prabhas aka Rudra miss attending Kannnappa pre-release event?

At the recent pre-release event for Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu addressed the most debated question about why Prabhas was absent from any of the film's promotional events, and in fact, even skipped the press meet.

Vishnu responded that he is well aware of what makes Prabhas uncomfortable, indicating the latter's hesitance on making a public appearance. Furthermore, he mentioned that he tends to avoid asking such questions to the Salaar actor.

He said, “My brother Prabhas is comfortable with certain things, but there are some aspects that make him feel uncomfortable," he said. “I’m truly grateful to him for being a part of my film. I know what makes Prabhas feel uneasy, and I avoid asking him about such things."

Vishnu Manchu says he didn't want to trouble Prabhas

Moving on with the same revelation, Vishnu mentioned that Prabhas was supposed to record a video message and send it across to the Kannappa team in his absence.

However, the actor was apparently not well, and as a result, the shooting of this message was even called off. Vishnu did not see it fit to trouble Prabhas any further.

Prabhas’ shoutout for Kannappa ahead of release

Just ahead of Kannappa’s grand release in theaters, Prabhas took to his Instagram stories to pen a message for the audience as they prepare to witness the film on-screen.

He wrote, “#Kannappa arrives on the big screen. The epic tale of a man who gave more than his life. He gave his vision and his soul. Kannappa is now playing-witness to divine surrender.”

