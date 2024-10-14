RIIZE loses over 160K followers on social media after Seunghan departs from group; Fans trend boycott plans

In a shocking turn of events, Seunghan announced his permanent departure from RIIZE just two days after he was confirmed to rejoin the group, ending his 10-month-long hiatus. The announcement of his return was met with divided reactions from netizens, leading to his exit. However, BRIIZE seems to be very unhappy with this decision. They have begun a mass unfollowing trend on social media as well as boycott plans.

Following Seunghan’s exit, fans have started trending hashtags like ‘bring back Seunghan’, ‘SMsupportsbullying’, and more. Not only BRIIZE, but other K-pop fandoms also began showcasing their stance, criticizing the agency for prioritizing netizens’ reactions rather than the K-pop idols. This massive backlash resulted in RIIZE losing a significant amount of followers overnight.

While, after the announcement of Seunghan’s return, the group actually witnessed a surge in their follower numbers, it took the opposite turn following his exit. Within 14 hours, the boy band’s X followers dropped from 810,978 to 770,532, almost a loss of 40,446.

On the other hand, on their Instagram account, RIIZE faced a loss of 78,850 followers. Their TikTok account is no exception. It was previously upwards of 3,543,847 followers and now has dropped to 3,496,199, with a loss of 47,648 and counting.

Overall, on their three major social media handles, the group lost around 166,000 followers overnight after Seunghan’s shocking exit.

Although the numbers seem small in comparison to their still existing followers, this marks a significant moment in the group’s only year-long career now. In particular, furious fans have started the boycott trend, which can affect the group’s upcoming releases, album sales, and more. SM Entertainment has yet to react to this situation.

For the unversed, on October 13, it was announced that Seunghan would permanently leave RIIZE. The news came as a shock to fans, as only two days before SM Entertainment confirmed that he was set to return to group activities starting this November. In a handwritten farewell letter, the K-pop idol mentioned that he didn’t want to cause any more ‘damage to the members and the company’.

