Seunghan leaves RIIZE: Wonbin's support letter gets deleted, Sohee allegedly cries at airport and more updates

Seunghan’s shocking departure from RIIZE just 2 days after the announcement of his return surprised the whole K-pop world. Ending his 10-month-long hiatus, he was set to return to the group in November. However, due to public backlash, he officially left the group, leaving fans in shock.

Following the initial announcement of his return to RIIZE, his bandmate Wonbin took to Weverse and shared a heartfelt post, showcasing his support for him. In his post, he detailed how the members have thought and deeply considered everything, asking fans to keep supporting Seunghan.

However, following his sudden withdrawal from the group, fans discovered that Wonbin’s post had been deleted from Weverse. When attempting to open it, it delivered an error message at first and later it completely disappeared from the section.

Following the sudden deletion, international fans have been accusing SM Entertainment of going against the RIIZE members. Some even examined the time it was deleted, coming to the conclusion that the agency timed it with the group’s activities.

In the now-deleted Weverse post, Wonbin poured his heart out, showing his utmost support for Seunghan. He penned, “I’m being cautious, and I’m worried, but I also think that if we, the members, don’t share our thoughts or reactions, it will only lead to more confusion and difficulty for you”.

Organizing his thoughts, he revealed, “We’ve had a lot of conversations with Seunghan and the company over a long period of time. I hope you understand just how much we, the members, have thought about this and deeply considered everything together.”

Meanwhile on this day, the members, in particular, Sohee was spotted allegedly crying at the airport, seemingly concealing their gloomy moods from the fans.

However, while international fans were happy about the news of Seunghan’s return to RIIZE after 10 months, Korean netizens didn’t welcome him in the same way.

On October 13, it was announced he had decided to permanently part ways with the group. In a handwritten farewell letter, the now-former RIIZE member wrote that he thought this would be the best decision after looking at the 'damage caused to the members and the company'.

