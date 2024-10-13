Seunghan writes after leaving the team. In a new letter to his fans on Weverse, now-former member of RIIZE, Seunghan, revealed why he chose to exit the team. Fans noted that the singer chose to leave a handwritten letter, unlike a typed-out announcement which had just met the fans a few minutes ago.

In the late hours of October 13, just before the clock struck 12, Wizard Production, the team handling the management and production for the team RIIZE as a part of SM Entertainment, took to their social media to announce the permanent departure of Seunghan from the group. This comes just 2 days after the production team’s announcement to bring back the singer to team promotions starting in November.

The singer left the handwritten letter on the fan communication platform Weverse. He shared that he had taken the matter of his return very seriously, much like many others. Seunghan shared that after much reflection, he felt that he was thinking too much about himself and wondered if he was causing too much harm to the team members and the company. He further wondered if it was okay to continue to be a part of RIIZE, which was loved by many and felt apologetic.

Advertisement

Thinking that it would be the best decision for everyone, he has decided to leave.

Seunghan revealed that he had decided to take this step after looking at the 'damage caused to the members and the company'. He added that he did not want to cause more confusion or hurt the fans and wanted to avoid any further damage to his teammates. The 21-year-old thanked the members and the company for allowing him to be a part of RIIZE and giving him another chance. He thanked his own supporters for cheering him on.

Seunghan emphasized not wanting the relationship between RIIZE and BRIIZE to be affected because of him and spoke about the hurt he felt while looking at them fight. He spoke about supporting ‘RIIZE that I love’ and hoped for them to receive more love further.

Check out the full letter below.

The announcement of Seunghan’s return, shared on October 11, was met with mixed reactions globally, with extreme responses going so far as sending countless condolence wreaths, protest trucks, and angry emails to SM Entertainment asking to take back their decision to bring back Seunghan. Meanwhile, numerous fans voiced support for the singer and celebrated his impending return. Fellow member Wonbin also shared his own support in the form of a letter to fans.

Advertisement

Following the statement on October 13, RIIZE will now continue as a six-piece.

ALSO READ: RIIZE’s Seunghan expresses ‘regret for past actions’ in handwritten letter ahead of return to group