When BLACKPINK’s Jennie got ‘jealous’ over Jisoo doing best friend dance with Lisa; Watch

Jennie, the popular K-pop soloist and BLACKPINK member, who recently released a collaboration track with Zico had once gotten ‘jealous’ over Jisoo being close with Lisa. The unforgettable moment is from when Jennie got ‘jealous’ over Jisooo being close with Lisa as she acted like the quintessential ‘jealous best friend’.

It all happened when BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé were having a livestream.

So what happened that got Jennie all ‘jealous’ over Jisoo? It happened during the live as the BLACKPINK members were eating and having a fun time, Lisa suddenly announced “Oh, then we’re best friends (she and Jisoo)” while wrapping Jisoo in a hug.

Jisoo then did the best friend dance with Lisa. This got Jennie’s attention and she looked at Jisoo as all ‘jealous’, Jisoo trying to save herself said to her if she saw Lisa did it in a weird way. Jennie then cutely smacked Jisoo being like the quintessential ‘jealous best friend’.

Jennie then in high ‘jealousy’ asked Jisoo “Unnie, you're doing it with other people now?!” as if she had been betrayed. Jisoo couldn’t stop laughing looking at Jennie’s ‘jealous’ behavior and cute betrayed acting.

Jennie then jokingly acted like she was bawling and asked Jisoo “You sing that melody to just anyone?!” Jennie lamented then “I’m so hurt” while adding that Lisa did not even do the best friend dance right.

Finally, at the end of her ‘jealous’ skit, Jennie turned Jisoo’s face towards her and said “Kim Jisoo look at me!” while laughing herself. In the end, Jennie and Jisoo did the best friend dance together and struck the right pose while the SOLO singer added that was the right one.

Jennie at the end once again jokingly threatening Jisoo said “Unnie if you do that again in front of me..’ but before she could finish the Flower singer gave her kisses and made hearts.

Watch Jennie getting ‘jealous’ over Jisoo’s best friend dance with Lisa here:

In other news, BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé recently reunited after almost a year at their 8th debut anniversary fan sign event OUR AREA and BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK film PINK CARPET event on August 8 and 9.

