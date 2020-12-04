RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member is your ideal type? TAKE QUIZ

As we continue to belt out and dance the night away to BTS' music, you can take the fun quiz which will reveal to you who from RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook is your ideal type.

2020 has truly been a year of complete dominance by BTS. Comprising of seven uniquely talented members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS truly is a boy group that comes only once in a lifetime. Their music has helped heal millions and millions, known proudly as BTS ARMY, while their individual personalities have a fan following of their own.

If you're wondering (hypothetically, of course!) who would your BTS ideal type be, then take our fun personality test to find out. Take the quiz below:

We start things off with RM, who is BTS' inspiring leader. While being a genius intellect, it's Joonie's adorable side that has ARMY falling hard for him. When it comes to Jin, his 'Worldwide Handsome' face is just a plus point to his overall confident charm. Suga's dual personality between a hardcore rapper and a gummy smiling kitten is usually a topic of grave discussion between ARMY when it comes to Yoongi. J-Hope's pocketful of sunshine personality is incredibly hard not to be smitten by and Hobi deserves nothing but the absolute best.

As for Jimin, the graceful elegance with which he carries himself while also being a textbook lesson on Slytherin mode is a sure-shot charming aspect of ChimChim's. V could you make you go weak in the knees with his intense stare while also leave you cooing after TaeTae with his winter bear personality. Finally, we have 'The Golden Maknae' Jungkook who is extremely talented in anything he remotely dabbles with while also having a heart of gold.

