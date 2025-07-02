Brad Pitt Names 2 A-List Actresses Who Left Him Awestruck: ‘I Got Over It Quickly Though’

Brad Pitt recently shared a rare confession about being starstruck, and the names might surprise fans. Speaking on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday, July 2, the F1 actor opened up about the two women who left him speechless early in his career: Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

Advertisement

“When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was,” Pitt admitted about his Thelma & Louise co-stars. “Yeah. I got over it quickly, though,” he added with a laugh.

How Thelma & Louise changed everything for Brad Pitt

The 1991 film Thelma & Louise marked Brad Pitt’s breakout role. He played J.D., a charming drifter who seduces Geena Davis’ Thelma before running off with her and Louise’s money. The role launched Pitt as a Hollywood star, but it was his co-stars who made a lasting impression on him.

Brad has always spoken highly of Geena Davis. In a 2023 interview with W Magazine, he praised her for her kindness and support during one of his first major scenes. “Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate,” he said about filming their love scene. “That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me.”

Advertisement

Here’s what Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon said about Brad

It turns out the admiration went both ways. Susan Sarandon has often praised Brad Pitt’s performance in the iconic film over the years. In a 2021 chat with Extra, Sarandon said that when she first saw the film, she was impressed not only by his good looks and great body but also by his sense of humor, which brought more depth to the character than what was originally in the script.

She stated that he treated it as a real character role and continued to push the envelope throughout his career, even though he didn’t have to because of his looks.

Geena Davis has also spoken highly of Brad’s early star power. In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE for the film’s 30th anniversary, Davis said she could tell during his audition that he was very talented. She added that he had done many incredible things over the years and that it wasn’t surprising to see him so widely honored. She felt it was great to see him as the standout star of the moment.

Advertisement

30 years later, Thelma & Louise is still seen as a classic film, often praised for its bold story about two women taking charge of their lives. In a 2024 panel moderated by PEOPLE, Geena Davis looked back on how the movie changed her life.

She said the film really sent her career in a different direction and that, after its release, people often wanted to talk to her about it, how many times they watched it, who they watched it with, and how it affected them. She shared these thoughts while speaking alongside Susan Sarandon and Mira Sorvino.

ALSO READ: F1 Alternative Ending: Director Joseph Kosinski Reveals Plans to Make This Character Win Final Race in Brad Pitt Starrer