Seunghan continues solo path post RIIZE exit in new practice vlog update, boasts fit physique and toned dance form; watch

Former RIIZE member Seunghan, who has been keeping his fans updated about his whereabouts through social media, posted a dance practice log on January 10. A lot of fans have expressed their happiness regarding the artist doing well in life through comments and reposts. Dedicated BRIIZE (RIIZE's fandom) is following Seunghan's updates even after his departure from the group.

In the video, the K-pop idol flaunts his toned physique and smooth dance moves and fans can't stop drooling over it. His sharp dance moves in a black tank top and grey trousers make the performance even more alluring. He posted the practice video on his Instagram and X accounts. Watch it here:

The former RIIZE member has been providing weekly updates on social media since November last year. It was about a month following the announcement of his parting ways with RIIZE. On October 13, Wizard Production (SM Entertainment division managing RIIZE) formally announced the 21-year-old's departure from the boy band. He made the decision while keeping the heed of his teammates and the reaction of furious fans in mind.

The issue that made K-netizens demand his removal from RIIZE was his leaked private photos in bed with an unidentified woman while smoking cigarettes. Following that, he decided to start participating in group activities after a period of hiatus, but the unfavorable fan reaction to that led him to leave the group permanently.

Then, on November 14 last year, SM Entertainment informed fans of Seunghan's solo career launch through an official post. The notice also said that updates regarding his upcoming solo debut will be available on his social media accounts, starting November 14. Amidst all the bashing for his unexpected past, some loyal fans kept supporting the artist wholeheartedly. They also plan on being by his side through his journey as a soloist and are elated at receiving any update regarding him.

Seunghan is likely to release his first solo project in the middle of 2025.

