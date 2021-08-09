Shocking ending for ‘Love ft. Marriage and Divorce 2’; Confirmed 3rd season for THIS year

According to a number of drama officials, the production of season 3 of the Saturday-Sunday drama 'Love ft Marriage and Divorce 2', which recorded the highest viewership rating on TV Chosun, has been confirmed and it is to be released in spring of 2022. 'Love ft Marriage and Divorce 2' had a truly shocking and confusing ending which led to fans predicting a new season to unravel the newly tangled thread between the protagonists.

'Love ft. Marriage and Divorce' is about three marriages that are brought to the brink and some even destroyed, due to lies and infidelity. Pan Sa-Hyun (Sung Hoon) cherishes his child that is carried by Song Won (Lee Min-Young), but his wife Boo Hye-Ryung (Lee Ga-Ryeong) refuses to give up on their marriage. His parents begin to view Song Won in a more favorable light. Shin Yu-Shin (Lee Tae-Kon) continues his affair with A-Mi (Song Ji-In), while he pretends to be the devoted husband to Sa Pi-Young (Park Joo-Mi). His stepmother Kim Dong-Mi (Kim Bo-Yeon) lurks in the background and his charade soon begins to crack. Park Hae-Ryun (Jeon No-Min) has left his wife Lee Si-Eun (Jeon Soo-Kyeong) and his children for Nam Ga-Bin. What will Lee Si-Eun do? What is sound engineer Seo Ban's (Moon Sung-Ho) end game? Will any of their marriages survive?

Season 1 first aired in January of this year, ended in March, and season 2 aired in June which ended in August. Season 3 production is delayed for a long time due to the lead cast prior work engagements such as Sunghoon who will be appearing in the Korean remake of 'Jane the Virgin', along with the rest of the lead cast who have decided to start production in 2022.

*Spoiler Alert* In the final episode of Season 2, Sung-hoon (Pan Sa-hyun) married Song Ji-in (Ami) while Bu-bae (Seo Dong-ma) and Park Joo-mi (Sapi-young) get married and Park Seo-kyung (Shin Ji-ah) is possessed by Noh Joo-hyeon (Shin Shin), and tried to strangle Kim Bo-yeon’s (Kim Dong-mi) neck. The episode ended with a simple line ‘Whatever theories you have in store, forget it. The threads are much more tangled than you know’.

