Song Jae Rim passes away: What we know about his death, 2-page letter, and nicotine presence; report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and an individual's death.

Song Jae Rim, the South Korean actor, has recently passed away at the age of 39. The news has been confirmed by the officials, and various speculations about his passing away are being discussed online. However, a 2-page letter has been found at the scene of death, which indicates possible suicide.

On November 12, 2024, Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirms the passing away of Song Jae Rim. The actor was found deceased at his apartment in Seongdong District, Seoul. Moreover, a 2-page letter was also seen alongside the body, indicating a possible suicide note. The content of the letter has not been disclosed. Apart from the letter, high-concentration nicotine has also been discovered at the scene.

However, the cause of death has yet to be confirmed, and the investigation is still ongoing. Nonetheless, the police have notified us that there have been no signs of foul play at the site.

Song Jae Rim started his career as a runaway model and worked with various luxury brands and global magazine publications. However, he entered the world of acting in 2009 and made his debut with the movie Actresses. However, he gained significant fame with his appearance in the show Moon Embracing the Sun. He went on to star in several K-dramas such as Unkind Women, Thumping Spike, Goodbye Mr. Black, Our Gap Soon, Secret Mother, Clean with Passion for Now, I Wanna Hear Your Song, and more.

The actor also became a household name following his appearance in the variety show We Got Married season 4 in 2014. Recently, he played a major role in the web series Queen Woo alongside Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, and more.