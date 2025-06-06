Rana Daggubati finds Bollywood paparazzi culture annoying: 'Make content with someone who’s paying you'

Rana Daggubati stirred headlines recently after a video of him went viral on social media. Well, the actor was being pursued by paparazzi for pictures at the airport, during which he accidentally dropped his phone. He then lost his cool and reprimanded the shutterbugs.

Rana Daggubati opens up on his dislike of paparazzi culture in Bollywood

Speaking with India Today recently, the Rana Naidu actor broke his silence on the video of him which has become viral in no time. He expressed his frustration with the paparazzi culture, something which he has not been very comfortable with.

Rana highlighted how they turn up unannounced wherever he goes, despite telling them he does not like it.

He said, “I didn’t call them. I don’t like it. I don’t like them in my personal space, and I have been very vocal about it. They come outside my home, which I have respectfully told them [not to do]. And even at airports, they still turn up. I think it’s pretty annoying.”

Rana Daggubati highlights the need to respect privacy

In the same interview, the actor compared how privacy is respected the most in the Telugu film industry, something which he has been accustomed to for so long.

Addressing specifically what happened at the airport, the Baahubali actor said that he got angry not because his phone dropped but the way paps continued filming the small incident even though he never called them in the first place.

He added, “So I think it’s... I mean, make content with someone who’s paying you and calling you for it. Make it with the ones who want you to be there.”

Rana Daggubati’s work front

Speaking about his work front, the actor is gearing up for another season of his much-loved web series titled Rana Naidu Season 2.

The actor will be reprising his titular role as before and is sharing the screen space with Arjun Rampal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda and more.

Back on June 3, Netflix had shared the official trailer of the web series which showcased a gritty showdown between Rana and Arjun Rampal in a brilliantly crafted drama series.

Sharing the trailer, the streaming platform had written, “Rana’s only rule: When it comes to his family, he follows no rules. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, as he returns with drama, dhamaka, and destruction on 13 June, only on Netflix."

