BREAKING: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko meets with fatal car accident, father passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko met with an unfortunate fate recently after he and his family got injured in a serious road accident. He was travelling with his parents and brother when the mishap occurred near Hoganakkal area of Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu.

Shine Tom Chacko’s father CP Chacko passes away

A South First report has claimed that the entire family was rushed to the nearest hospital in the Dharmapuri district where Shine’s father CP Chacko was pronounced dead on arrival. He was 70 and had succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, the actor also suffered injuries on his right hand while his mother, brother and an assisting driver sustained minor injuries. They are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

More details about Shine Tom Chacko’s accident

As per an India Today report, the accident took place as their car rammed into a parked lorry in Palakottai, around 7 AM in the morning of June 6.

They were believed to be travelling from Ernakulam to Bengaluru and had started their journey at around 10 PM on Thursday.

Shine Tom Chacko received warning from FEFKA recently

Just some time back, the Malayalam actor was in the news after he received a warning from FEFKA over misconduct allegations due to alleged dr*g use.

This happened after actress Vincy Aloshious claimed that Shine Tom Chacko behaved inappropriately with her on the sets while being under the influence.

Thereafter, a final warning was given to the actor stressing on his need to improve his behavior and conduct before any strict action would be taken.

