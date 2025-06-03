Rana Naidu Season 2 Trailer OUT: Arjun Rampal and Rana Daggubati gear up for intense showdown

The sequel to Rana Naidu is all set to bring back the drama to the small screen. Starring Rana Daggubati as the main lead, the second installment also features Arjun Rampal in a prominent role. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the show and it's all about family above everything else.

Trailer of Rana Naidu Season 2

The trailer of the web series shows Rana Daggubati's character confronting his wife. However, his past refuses to let go and he continues to do whatever it takes to protect his family. His bond with his brother is a major highlight.

The clip also introduces the Oberois, who, for some reason, are against the Naidus. Venkatesh Daggubati's character returns with a mix of humor and action. But in the end, it's the epic face-off between the Baahubali actor and Arjun Rampal that leaves everyone stunned.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Rana’s only rule: When it comes to his family, he follows no rules. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, as he returns with drama, dhamaka, and destruction on 13 June, only on Netflix."

Watch Rana Naidu S2 trailer below:

More about Rana Naidu Season 2

The much-awaited second season of Rana Naidu is set to premiere on June 13. It stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati as a complex father-son duo. This season introduces Arjun Rampal in a powerful new antagonist role.

The story follows Rana Naidu, a celebrity fixer whose life takes a sharp turn with the return of his estranged father, Naga Naidu. Season 1 ended on a gripping cliffhanger and left fans eager to know what’s next.

Season 2 dives deeper into family conflicts and criminal entanglements. As secrets from the past start to surface, the Naidu family is forced to confront old wounds and unresolved grudges. The trailer hints at rising tensions with emotional and action-packed moments.

Along with the lead trio, the cast includes Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Kriti Kharbanda, Suchitra Pillai, Surveen Chawla, Gaurav Chopra, Rajesh Jais, and Rajni Basumatary.

