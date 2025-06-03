Thug Life: Kamal Haasan stalls film’s release in Karnataka after refusing to apologize for comment on Kannada language

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Thug Life is facing a lot of trouble prior to its release. It all happened when a certain comment by Kamal Haasan at the audio launch event of the film offended the Kannada-speaking community.

Well, the senior Tamil actor ended up remarking that Kannada was born out of Tamil. As a result, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce imposed a ban on the release of his upcoming film in the state until he apologized.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan now agrees to stall Thug Life’s release in Karnataka

Despite the KFCC’s demand for an apology by the actor for his statements, Kamal Haasan has refused to budge.

Moreover, the actor has even moved to the HC, filing a plea to have the ban lifted and issuing a clarificatory note on his remark to prevent misunderstanding, citing no malice as his intention.

At the latest hearing of the case, the Karnataka HC heard both sides and issued notice agreeing to the plea made by Kamal Haasan and the producers of the film, where they decided to stall the film’s release until he gets to have a word with the KFCC.

Case over Thug Life’s controversy adjourned for next hearing

An excerpt from the court’s statement read as “The petitioner at present is not for now willing to screen movie in Karnataka unless he would encourage a dialogue with the Film Chamber of Commerce. In the light that learned, the senior counsel submits the matter be adjourned.”

Advertisement

Adding on to it, the court underlined how, despite the demand for an apology for his statements, Kamal Haasan’s recent letter does not offer any reference to it at all.

The case has now been adjourned to a later date, June 12, until which time the movie will not be screened anywhere across Karnataka.

More details about Thug Life

Besides the ban in Karnataka, Thug Life will be releasing worldwide as planned on June 5. The film has already been receiving good pre-booking sales, and the palpable excitement surrounding it seems to be intact among audiences.

ALSO READ: Thug Life cast fees: Kamal Haasan goes SRK way, Trisha Krishnan paid 3 times more than Good Bad Ugly?