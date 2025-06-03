Kamal Haasan presents response letter to Karnataka Film Chamber’s president over his Kannada remark

Kamal Haasan has been making headlines recently following his remarks about the Kannada language. Now, the veteran actor has responded to the president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), stating that his statement was taken out of context.

In an official letter by the Vikram actor, he wrote, “I acknowledge your letter dated 30/05/2025. Out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka, I offer the following with sincerity. It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch - spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context.”

“My words were intended only to convey that we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way. There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of the Kannada language,” he added.

Acknowledging that it is similar to the Tamil language, he said that Kannada also shares a proud literary and cultural heritage. Highlighting his bond with languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, he consistently advocates for the equal dignity of all languages and opposes the dominance of one language over another.

Making it clear that he intended to share the bond and unity created through cinema with Shiva Rajkumar, and regrets how his statement being misquoted led to the Kannada superstar suffering as well.

Concluding his words, the actor said, “I sincerely hope my words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that my enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light. I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect.”

The official statement penned by Kamal Haasan was shared on the internet by various handles, including one by cinephile Amutha Bharathi.

Kamal Haasan pens response to KFCC

Kamal Haasan’s responsive letter explains what he had said during the Thug Life audio launch. During the event, the actor remarked, “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” which led to pro-Kannada organizations protesting against him and KFCC asking for a ban on his upcoming release in Karnataka.

The veteran actor is hitting the big screens with the Mani Ratnam directorial on June 5, 2025.

