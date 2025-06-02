Kamal Haasan’s birthday wish for Thug Life director Mani Ratnam: ‘We’ve journeyed through time together’

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are set to bring fire on-screen with their highly anticipated project Thug Life, which is releasing on June 5. The actor-director duo have remained close friends and more like family for decades. Now, the Tamil superstar has penned a birthday note for the filmmaker as he turns 69.

Kamal Haasan’s wish for Mani Ratnam on his birthday

Taking to X, Kamal Haasan shared a picture with his Thug Life director Mani Ratnam. Along with it, he penned a heartfelt note summarizing their decades-long friendship.

He highlighted that they have been not just colleagues, but also friends, family, co-dreamers, and lifelong students of cinema.

KH wrote, “Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength — a mind I turn to in moments of doubt, and a soul deeply attuned to the language of film like few others.May your stories keep unfolding, for with every frame, your vision brings depth, beauty, and meaning to cinema.Forever your friend, Kamal Haasan.”

Ravi Mohan shares throwback picture on Mani Ratnam’s birthday

Besides Kamal Haasan, actor Ravi Mohan also sent birthday wishes to Mani Ratnam. The two worked together on the film Ponniyin Selvan, and the Parasakthi actor shared a throwback picture from the film’s set to celebrate the filmmaker.

Posting on X, he wrote, “Wishing the epitome of Indian cinema, #ManiRatnam sir, a very happy birthday! Honoured to have acted under your direction. Best wishes for #ThugLife and everything ahead, sir.”

Mani Ratnam’s next film Thug Life

Fast forward to now, Mani Ratnam has delivered a powerful film with Thug Life, hitting theaters in just a few days. The gripping first visuals, songs, and trailer of the gangster action thriller have already created significant hype among fans.

Besides Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles, the movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and others.

