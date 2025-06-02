3 New Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week (June 2 - June 8): Thug Life, Madras Matinee to Peranbum Perungobamum

It’s that time of the week again when movie buffs check out what’s hitting the big screens. Tamil cinema has a few new surprises in store. Some promise laughs, others bring drama, and a few might just catch you off guard. Curious to know what’s releasing this week? Here’s your quick guide.

Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Thug Life

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Silambarasan TR

Release date: June 5, 2025

Thug Life unfolds in a world ruled by crime and betrayal. During a deadly police shootout, mafia leader Sakthivel and his brother Manickam rescue a young boy named Amaran and raise him as part of their family. As years pass, the empire they built begins to crack.

An unexpected assassination attempt leaves Sakthivel shaken. With trust eroding, he starts to suspect betrayal from within. Driven by anger and a thirst for revenge, Sakthivel turns against his own people. As loyalties crumble and secrets come to light, the once-powerful family begins to fall apart.

2. Peranbum Perungobamum

Cast: Vijith Bachan, Shali Nivekas, Mime Gopi

Release date: June 5, 2025

Peranbum Perungobamum marks the acting debut of Vijith Bachan, son of acclaimed filmmaker Thangar Bachan. Directed by Siva Prakash, the film explores three distinct phases in the protagonist’s life. The music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja, with cinematography by Dinesh and editing by Ramar.

3. Madras Matinee

Cast: Sathyaraj, Kaali Venkat, Roshni Haripriyan

Release date: June 6, 2025

Madras Matinee tells the story of an elderly science fiction writer who finds his imagination running dry. His caretaker encourages him to write something grounded—something about the everyday man. Hesitant at first, he accepts the challenge and begins penning the life of Kannan, a humble TukTuk driver.

As he delves into Kannan’s world, the writer uncovers the emotional depth and struggles within a seemingly simple life. Kannan’s journey, along with his family’s ups and downs, slowly transforms the writer’s perspective. What begins as a reluctant attempt becomes a heartfelt narrative. The film beautifully explores how ordinary lives can be just as powerful and moving as fictional epics.

